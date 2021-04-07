Raymond James Trims Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Target Price to $45.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.71% from the stock’s previous close.

MAXN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MAXN stock traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.21. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

