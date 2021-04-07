Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,344 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of RC opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $730.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

