REAL (REAL) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,613.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. REAL has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $4,613.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REAL has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00055256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.85 or 0.00632599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00078649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets.

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.