Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gerresheimer (GXI)

Gerresheimer (ETR: GXI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Gerresheimer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/23/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €92.10 ($108.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €92.10 ($108.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €87.50 ($102.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €104.00 ($122.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Gerresheimer was given a new €87.50 ($102.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GXI traded up €1.10 ($1.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €86.80 ($102.12). The company had a trading volume of 92,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €86.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.69. Gerresheimer AG has a 52-week low of €61.70 ($72.59) and a 52-week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

