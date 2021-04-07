Red Spruce Capital LLC Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,154 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. 358,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

