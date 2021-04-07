Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Rapid7 by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.53. 1,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

