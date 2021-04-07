Red Spruce Capital LLC Invests $316,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 60,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.24.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.18. 12,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,031. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $286.98. The company has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

