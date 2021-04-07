Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 1,020 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.00.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,190 shares of company stock worth $48,612,389. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.39. 17,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,330. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.10 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.09.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

