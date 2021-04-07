Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 65,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $8,358,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.26. 132,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,590,762. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.52. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $113.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

