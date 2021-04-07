Reef (REEF) Achieves Market Cap of $391.07 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Reef has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0347 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market cap of $391.07 million and approximately $87.81 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00055223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.57 or 0.00619326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00077931 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

