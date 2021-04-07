REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

RGNX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,278. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $764,955.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,331. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

