Regina M. Paglia Sells 4,431 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

