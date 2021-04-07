Rempart Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 3.7% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,771. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

