Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,400,000 after acquiring an additional 54,052 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. 37,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,498. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

