Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $491,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 291,710 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 212,593 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.89. 11,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

