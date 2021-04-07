Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 3,932 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up 2.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after acquiring an additional 621,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,153,224,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $68.26. 49,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.30.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.