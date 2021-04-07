Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

EPD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.69. 52,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

