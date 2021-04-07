Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $134.59. 33,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

