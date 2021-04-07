Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 44,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,379. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

