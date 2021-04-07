Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 85,134 Shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,134 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MDC Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of MDC Partners by 591.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MDC Partners by 153.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 53,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

MDCA opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. MDC Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $328.17 million during the quarter.

MDC Partners Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

