Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 57,000 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OptiNose were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in OptiNose by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of OptiNose by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 69,109 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

OPTN opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

