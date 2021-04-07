Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,320 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.38% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

TENX stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46). On average, research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

