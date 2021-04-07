Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Carter Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

CARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ CARE opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

