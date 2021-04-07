Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.31% of SemiLEDs worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

In related news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of SemiLEDs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

