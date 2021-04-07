Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of County Bancorp worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 million, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

