Rentberry Achieves Market Capitalization of $589,239.08 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $589,239.08 and $2,859.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00055856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00633773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00080001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

