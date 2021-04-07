Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.41

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RTO stock opened at GBX 501.50 ($6.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 485.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 514.91. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384.20 ($5.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total value of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTO. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 518.75 ($6.78).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.