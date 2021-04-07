Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $32.16. 7,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 150,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RPTX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 46.5% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 976,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,485,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

