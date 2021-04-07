Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

CFG stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.89. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

