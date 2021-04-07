Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Hits One Day Volume of $128,527.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $16.20 million and $128,527.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00022277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00635053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00079988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

