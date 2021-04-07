Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.61.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

