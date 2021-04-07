Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $58.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Revolve Group traded as high as $46.52 and last traded at $46.52. Approximately 5,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,153,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,446,658.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

