Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,526 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

