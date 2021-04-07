Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,227 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Radiant Logistics worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 175,409 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 114.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 137,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 36.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $362.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

