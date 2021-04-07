Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 3,600 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after buying an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,577,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,183,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after purchasing an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,127,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.