Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Clearfield worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Clearfield by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLFD opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.91 million, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $127,301.10. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $37,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock worth $1,433,237 in the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities cut shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

