Rhumbline Advisers Has $323,000 Stock Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Red River Bancshares worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $61,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,433,856. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $473,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

RRBI opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

