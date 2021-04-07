Rhumbline Advisers Has $362,000 Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of International Money Express worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Money Express by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,137 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $576.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

