Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Immersion worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Immersion by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 237,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $3,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $6,349,576.86. Insiders have sold 946,919 shares of company stock worth $11,687,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.02 million, a PE ratio of -186.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

