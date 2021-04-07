Rhumbline Advisers Sells 39,704 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,704 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TXMD stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $527.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXMD shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

