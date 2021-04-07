Rigel Finance Trading Down 28.8% Over Last Week (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.49 or 0.00151312 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $358,962.92 and approximately $69,529.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00069455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.71 or 0.00243751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.87 or 0.00785641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,602.98 or 1.00186213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

