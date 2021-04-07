Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 4,000 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Stock

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, March 21st, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 6,279 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $109,003.44.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $88,400.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,510 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $97,637.20.

On Friday, March 12th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 8,500 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $144,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 9,459 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $160,897.59.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

