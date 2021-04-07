Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox stock opened at $71.32 on Monday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $79.10.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roblox Company Profile

There is no company description available for Roblox Corp.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.