Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 310 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 310 price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

