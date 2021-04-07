Rollins Financial Acquires New Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 281.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,999. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average of $88.64. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $107.92.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

