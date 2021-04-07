Rollins Financial Buys Shares of 24,478 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rollins Financial bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,983,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,030 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58.

