Rollins Financial Invests $563,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,168,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,820,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,795. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $265.70 and a fifty-two week high of $408.75.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

