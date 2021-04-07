Rollins Financial Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $54,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 194,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.68. 3,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

