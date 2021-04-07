Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Increased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROL. CX Institutional increased its position in Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

