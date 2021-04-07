Royal Bank of Canada Raises CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $148.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $126.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

